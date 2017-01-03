City commissioner calls on restaurants to help after severe storms
One City Commissioner is calling on local restaurants to help feed the crews working to cleanup Albany after Monday night's storms. BJ Fletcher wants restaurants to provide food to those who have been working to get the power back for the last several hours.
