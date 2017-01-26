Camilla non-profit sympathizes with Albany storm victims
Because Camilla was hit bad by fatal tornadoes in the early 2000s, a non-profit from the town says they sympathize with Albany victims. Saturday the "Team 1 Sports Club" group out of Mitchell County was set up at the Kitty's Flea Market.
