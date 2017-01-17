Bishop Hartmayer visited St. Teresa's School.
"I was really surprised when I came into Albany, to see the extent of the damage not only here at the school and the parish but throughout the neighborhood," Bishop Hartmayer said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whitegirls sleeping with black people (Apr '11)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|50
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec '16
|Jiffy
|1
|Katie Cribb
|Dec '16
|Hit them with truth
|1
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Dec '16
|Clipboard
|2
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Hit them with truth
|8
|Bishop and Duke battle again for 2nd Congressio...
|Oct '16
|Glitter2725
|24
|Safest neighborhoods in Albany, GA. area? (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|Citizen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC