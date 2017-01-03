Baptist organization offers help to storm victims
Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief is offering free assistance to residents who suffered storm damage. They ask anyone with storm damage to come sign up at First Baptist Albany, on Oakland Parkway in Lee County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec 14
|Jiffy
|1
|Katie Cribb
|Dec 12
|Hit them with truth
|1
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Dec 6
|Clipboard
|2
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Hit them with truth
|8
|Bishop and Duke battle again for 2nd Congressio...
|Oct '16
|Glitter2725
|24
|Safest neighborhoods in Albany, GA. area? (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|Citizen
|3
|Evans High School: Drug abuse, racism, & public...
|Oct '16
|Hael
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC