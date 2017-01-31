Aspire: Those feeling stressed after storms should seek help
If you're having feelings of anxiety or depression since the severe storms that hit Albany, nurses and doctors at Aspire encourage you to come and see them. Because of the unpredictable nature of the storms, officials at Aspire said that it's perfectly normal to feel nervous or even depressed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girls Inc. of Columbus lends aid to sisters at ...
|Mon
|Terrance Zod
|17
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Jan 27
|60 years back
|5
|Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07)
|Jan 24
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Who is the best remodler to handle storm damage?
|Jan 24
|lavon affair
|2
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Jan 23
|davy
|2
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Jan 22
|Denny
|2
|whitegirls sleeping with black people (Apr '11)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|50
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC