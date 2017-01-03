APD advise residents to stay out of storm damage areas
There is no curfew in Albany, but police still warn people to stay out of the hardest hit damage areas of the city. APD said there are still lots of tree removal crews and utility crews working in those damage areas and sightseers will slow down the progress.
