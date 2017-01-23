An Albany family is grateful to have survived Sunday's deadly storm.
Tony Thomas was grateful he and his family were safe after seeing his neighborhood turned into what he called a war zone. "The tree fell directly in the middle of it and this is the results of what happened you know," said Tony Thomas.
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07)
|Tue
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Who is the best remodler to handle storm damage?
|Tue
|lavon affair
|2
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Tue
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Mon
|davy
|2
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Denny
|2
|Katie Cribb
|Dec '16
|Hit them with truth
|1
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Dec '16
|Clipboard
|2
