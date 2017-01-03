Albany Technical College will open February 6th
As Albany recovers from Monday night's storms, Albany Technical College will remain closed to accommodate faculty, staff and students. "When you've got good students who are anxious to learn, you don't want to slow them down unless you have to," said Dr. Parker.
