Albany restaurant pitches in to feed residents after severe weather
An Albany restaurant is offering to feed the community after storms caused severe damage in the area and left so many without a home or without power. The Cove Sports Bar & Grill will be offering a free dinner to the public on Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Officials from the restaurant said that if there is a line after 8 p.m., they will continue to serve people until they run out of food.
