Albany officials provide update on Thursday storm activities
A news conference with Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and City Staff was held at 9:30 a.m. in the Emergency Operations Center in the Judicial Building at 225 Pine Avenue, in downtown Albany. City Manager Susan Subadan said that estimates to have power restored to various Albany neighborhoods range from one day to 14 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec 14
|Jiffy
|1
|Katie Cribb
|Dec 12
|Hit them with truth
|1
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Dec 6
|Clipboard
|2
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Hit them with truth
|8
|Bishop and Duke battle again for 2nd Congressio...
|Oct '16
|Glitter2725
|24
|Safest neighborhoods in Albany, GA. area? (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|Citizen
|3
|Evans High School: Drug abuse, racism, & public...
|Oct '16
|Hael
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC