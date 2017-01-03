Albany Museum of Art hit hard by storm

Albany Museum of Art hit hard by storm

On the evening of Monday, January 2, serious storms with high wind hit the Albany, Georgia, area, leaving many households and businesses without power. Governor Nathan Deal declared Dougherty County and surrounding counties a disaster area on Thursday, January 5, and both the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency officials and local Emergency Management Agencies continue to work to assess the full extent of the damages and to repair them.

