Albany man charged for leading drug agents on chase
An Albany man is in the Dougherty County jail after leading Albany Dougherty Drug Unit agents on a chase Tuesday Officials say about 6:45 they tried to pull over Alford's SUV for a traffic violation, but he sped away. Then at the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue he jumped out of his car and ran, but was quickly caught.
