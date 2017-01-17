Albany EMA officials release statement, shelter list
With expectations of severe weather by 10 a.m. EMA officials are urging all residents in storm damaged homes and mobile homes to move to more stable sheltered areas. Anyone living in a mobile home or a home that has been damaged by the previous storm is urged to seek shelter immediately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whitegirls sleeping with black people (Apr '11)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|50
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec '16
|Jiffy
|1
|Katie Cribb
|Dec '16
|Hit them with truth
|1
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Dec '16
|Clipboard
|2
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Hit them with truth
|8
|Bishop and Duke battle again for 2nd Congressio...
|Oct '16
|Glitter2725
|24
|Safest neighborhoods in Albany, GA. area? (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|Citizen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC