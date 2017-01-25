Albany doctor jumps into action to help injured storm victims
An Albany hospital emergency room doctor leaped into action Sunday, treating tornado victims, just minutes after the storm damaged his Holly Drive home. Dr. James Black said he is not a hero, but he is certainly an example of this community coming to aid those in need.
