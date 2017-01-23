Albany Church shelters sister church's members
Close to 100 members of a South Albany Hispanic church sheltered together at the First United Methodist Church of Albany on Monday night. On Sunday night, there were more than 100 members of the E Faro United Methodist Church sheltering after the tornado hit.
