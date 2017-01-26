Albany church offers meals, showers and more to storm victims
They have shower facilities, washer and dryer facilities, hot meals three times a day, clothing, even toys to keep kids entertained. Jim Phillips with First Baptist said that the church's location is close enough for people who suffered damage in the Radium Springs area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07)
|Jan 24
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Who is the best remodler to handle storm damage?
|Jan 24
|lavon affair
|2
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Jan 23
|davy
|2
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Jan 22
|Denny
|2
|whitegirls sleeping with black people (Apr '11)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|50
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec '16
|Jiffy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC