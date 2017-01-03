Albany church lends a helping hand after storms
"Trees have fallen in the yards, trees have fallen on the house, and we're here to help just clear debris and try to serve our neighbors," said Chad Ellis, Gillionville Baptist Church senior pastor. "You can't put a price on it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec 14
|Jiffy
|1
|Katie Cribb
|Dec 12
|Hit them with truth
|1
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Dec 6
|Clipboard
|2
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Hit them with truth
|8
|Bishop and Duke battle again for 2nd Congressio...
|Oct '16
|Glitter2725
|24
|Safest neighborhoods in Albany, GA. area? (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|Citizen
|3
|Evans High School: Drug abuse, racism, & public...
|Oct '16
|Hael
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC