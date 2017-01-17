Albany church hosts concert to benefit storm victims
It is free to attend, but attendees are asked to donate a canned good or non-perishable item in order to help storm victims. CEO of Disaster Relief Dontravious Simmons said that there is a need to come together as a faith based community.
