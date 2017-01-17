Albany Chamber of Commerce helping displaced businesses
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce is working with businesses displaced by the storm, to get them back up and going. The Chamber has set up office space in their headquarters and at the Micro Business Center for Albany for businesses that were displaced by the storm, like the Executive offices of the Boys and Girls Club.
