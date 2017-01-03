Albany businesses are pitching in to help feed residents impacted by Monday's storm.
In the parking lot of Staple's on North Slappey Boulevard, Zaxby's employees along with other volunteers were grilling out and giving out free meals and blankets on Sunday. George Houston with Zaxby's said that they're simply helping out the community that's been supporting them for years.
