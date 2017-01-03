Advocate hits out at continued abuse ...

Advocate hits out at continued abuse of disability car parks

10 hrs ago

Sonia Thursby, chief executive of Yes Disability Resource Centre in Albany, is annoyed with people who abuse the accessible car parks outside her centre. A disability advocate is calling for tougher consequences for drivers illegally using accessible car parks, after a survey finds the practice is rife.

