Advocate hits out at continued abuse of disability car parks
Sonia Thursby, chief executive of Yes Disability Resource Centre in Albany, is annoyed with people who abuse the accessible car parks outside her centre. A disability advocate is calling for tougher consequences for drivers illegally using accessible car parks, after a survey finds the practice is rife.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whitegirls sleeping with black people (Apr '11)
|Jan 8
|Pops
|49
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec 14
|Jiffy
|1
|Katie Cribb
|Dec 12
|Hit them with truth
|1
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Dec '16
|Clipboard
|2
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Hit them with truth
|8
|Bishop and Duke battle again for 2nd Congressio...
|Oct '16
|Glitter2725
|24
|Safest neighborhoods in Albany, GA. area? (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|Citizen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC