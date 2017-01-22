18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other storms in South
There are 2 comments on the WFMJ-TV Youngstown story from 13 hrs ago, titled 18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other storms in South. In it, WFMJ-TV Youngstown reports that:
Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuri... . Jenny Bullard carries a pair of boots from her home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
|
United States
|
#1 9 hrs ago
I see the storms as Devine retribution against evil and hippocritical people. No matter the race.
I have no sympathy for any of it.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
may a tornado drop a house on your head,you piece of shit
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the best remodler to handle storm damage?
|8 hr
|tkningastnd
|1
|Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07)
|19 hr
|Denny
|5
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|20 hr
|Denny
|2
|Katie Cribb
|Dec '16
|Hit them with truth
|1
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Dec '16
|Clipboard
|2
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Hit them with truth
|8
|Bishop and Duke battle again for 2nd Congressio...
|Oct '16
|Glitter2725
|24
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC