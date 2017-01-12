12 dead in Georgia storms
At least 12 people were killed in severe weather that struck southern Georgia on Saturday night and Sunday, bringing the weekend death toll from storms to 16 across the Southeast. The deaths were confirmed by Georgia Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Catherine Howden.
