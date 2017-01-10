10 Things to Know for Today

National Trade Council adviser Peter Navarro, right, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, center, await President Donald Trump's signing three executive orders, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. less National Trade Council adviser Peter Navarro, right, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, center, await President Donald Trump's signing three executive orders, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the Oval ... more Gina Miller, the lead claimant in the legal fight to get Parliament to vote on whether the UK can start the process of leaving the EU, makes a statement outside the Supreme Court in London, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.