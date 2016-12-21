Voices of Mobile sing the story of Christmas at Albany church
They are a group of 18 singers from the University of Mobile and their performance told the story of Christmas. "Christmas is the story of Jesus, and that's what we're gonna share in music, but there's some really fun spots in this program, too," said Voices of Mobile Director Dr. Roger Breland.
