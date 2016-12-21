There's plenty of time to buy fireworks ahead of New Year's Eve
Those who want to set off fireworks for New Year's Eve still have time to buy them, and an Albany shop is keeping its doors open a little later ahead of the holiday. Big Bang Fireworks in Albany will have its doors open until 10 p.m. over the next few days.
