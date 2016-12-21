Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign aims for donations
Volunteer bell ringers are standing outside all of the major shopping spots in metro Albany raising money for the Salvation Army. People of all ages are donating their spare change, and larger cash amounts, to help people in need in Southwest Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec 14
|Jiffy
|1
|Katie Cribb
|Dec 12
|Hit them with truth
|1
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Dec 6
|Clipboard
|2
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Hit them with truth
|8
|Bishop and Duke battle again for 2nd Congressio...
|Oct '16
|Glitter2725
|26
|Safest neighborhoods in Albany, GA. area? (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|Citizen
|3
|Evans High School: Drug abuse, racism, & public...
|Oct '16
|Hael
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC