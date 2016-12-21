Morehouse General Hospital Welcomes New CEO, Interim CFO
Gary Kendrick, Interim CEO for Morehouse General Hospital, has announced that Derrick Frazier will join the management team as hospital CEO on Dec. 27, 2016. A new Interim CFO, Bill Storck, also recently joined the Morehouse staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec 14
|Jiffy
|1
|Katie Cribb
|Dec 12
|Hit them with truth
|1
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Dec 6
|Clipboard
|2
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Hit them with truth
|8
|Bishop and Duke battle again for 2nd Congressio...
|Oct '16
|Glitter2725
|26
|Safest neighborhoods in Albany, GA. area? (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|Citizen
|3
|Evans High School: Drug abuse, racism, & public...
|Oct '16
|Hael
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC