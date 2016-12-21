Attorney Collins and the Brown family
The family of a man shot and killed by an Albany police officer says yesterday's grand jury decision, that the shooting was justified, does not mean they will 'stop seeking justice.' The civil grand jury recommended no charges against Officer Derrick Williams in the death of Robert Lee Brown in September.
