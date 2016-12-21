Albany mom copes after son's death by maintaining memorial site
The mother of a boy, 9, killed on his way to school is thankful for the support she's gotten during the holidays. Tony Shed was killed, his sister and two other students were injured in September when a car struck them as they walked in a crosswalk near Turner Elementary.
