Seattle to become latest U.S. city to tax sugary drinks

Seattle's City Council voted on Monday to levy a special tax on sodas and other sugary beverages sold to consumers, becoming the latest of several local government bodies across the country to take such action for the sake of public health. The measure, to be signed by Mayor Ed Murray on Tuesday, was approved on a 7-1 vote despite staunch opposition from the American Beverage Administration, which said the tax would hit poor and working-class families and small businesses hardest.

