Independence Day celebrations in West...

Independence Day celebrations in West Contra Costa, Albany, and Berkeley

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Inside Bay Area

ALBANY: The annual Green, Red, White & Blue Celebration will have activities and competitions, classic cars, food and entertainment for all ages from noon to 4 p.m. July 4 at Memorial Park, 1325 Portland Ave. Attractions will include bluegrass music by Bill Evans & Friends, games for children and families, a petting zoo, face painting, a rock climbing wall, a zip line, jump houses, the East Bay Vivarium show, local food trucks, the annual Diaper Derby and mustache and beard and watermelon eating contests, and classic car and pet shows. Start the fun early at the annual Albany Lions Club pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Memorial Building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Editorial: Sex scandal cover-up shows Oakland p... 3 hr privatize it all 2
Trump Channels Idi Amin? 3 hr duvalierfirstrump 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 3 hr Brittle Fingers 17,542
third annual native american walk for sobriety,... Jun 26 ghostdancer1890 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13) Jun 16 A Thought 31
Warriors to the White House? Jun 14 Become a vigilante 2
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Albany, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,706 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC