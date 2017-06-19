Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near El Cerrito, Calif.
A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon one mile from El Cerrito, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 2.5 miles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
