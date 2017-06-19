Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near El...

Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near El Cerrito, Calif.

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon one mile from El Cerrito, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 2.5 miles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 10 hr Fair Balanced 17,520
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13) Jun 16 A Thought 31
Warriors to the White House? Jun 14 Become a vigilante 2
Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08) Jun 7 Charlie 31
News Teen victim, mom of one student accused of raci... Apr '17 Justsaying 2
News Treadway: Exhibition spotlights Berkeley mud fl... (May '16) May '16 Sheri 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Alameda County was issued at June 21 at 10:53AM PDT

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Albany, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,273 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC