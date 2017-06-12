Contract of interim Police Chief/General Manager Rickey Hull extended until end of year.

KENSINGTON The town's community services board has completed its goal of splitting its general manager job from its police chief position by hiring a former city manager of a similar Bay Area community to take on the GM role exclusively. The board Thursday evening unanimously approved the hiring of Anthony Constantouros, who served as city manager in the exclusive San Francisco Peninsula town of Hillsborough from 1994 to 2012.

