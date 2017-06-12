Contract of interim Police Chief/General Manager Rickey Hull extended until end of year.
KENSINGTON The town's community services board has completed its goal of splitting its general manager job from its police chief position by hiring a former city manager of a similar Bay Area community to take on the GM role exclusively. The board Thursday evening unanimously approved the hiring of Anthony Constantouros, who served as city manager in the exclusive San Francisco Peninsula town of Hillsborough from 1994 to 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|9 hr
|Gino
|30
|Warriors to the White House?
|18 hr
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jun 13
|Fair Balanced
|17,511
|Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|Charlie
|31
|Teen victim, mom of one student accused of raci...
|Apr '17
|Justsaying
|2
|Treadway: Exhibition spotlights Berkeley mud fl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sheri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC