City of Albany Expands Ban on Marijua...

City of Albany Expands Ban on Marijuana Businesses, Outdoor Growing

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: East Bay Express

The Albany City Council voted unanimously last night to add commercial recreational businesses and general outdoor cultivation - whether commercial or personal - to the city's list of prohibited activities related to marijuana. Medical marijuana dispensaries and commercial cultivation sites are already banned in Albany, since 2011, and now councilmembers have directed their staff to expand the ordinance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 min Problem Solver 20,929
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 9 hr Fair Balanced 17,511
Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08) Jun 7 Charlie 31
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Jun 5 Juan 3,262
East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ... Jun 3 simone 1
News Teen victim, mom of one student accused of raci... Apr '17 Justsaying 2
News Treadway: Exhibition spotlights Berkeley mud fl... (May '16) May '16 Sheri 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Alameda County was issued at June 13 at 12:56PM PDT

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Albany, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,055 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC