City of Albany Expands Ban on Marijuana Businesses, Outdoor Growing
The Albany City Council voted unanimously last night to add commercial recreational businesses and general outdoor cultivation - whether commercial or personal - to the city's list of prohibited activities related to marijuana. Medical marijuana dispensaries and commercial cultivation sites are already banned in Albany, since 2011, and now councilmembers have directed their staff to expand the ordinance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 min
|Problem Solver
|20,929
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|9 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,511
|Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|Charlie
|31
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ...
|Jun 3
|simone
|1
|Teen victim, mom of one student accused of raci...
|Apr '17
|Justsaying
|2
|Treadway: Exhibition spotlights Berkeley mud fl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sheri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC