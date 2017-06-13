Bay regulators approve Albany Beach p...

Bay regulators approve Albany Beach plans

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Inside Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO The San Francisco Bay Conservation & Development Commission's Design Review Board last week reviewed East Bay Regional Park District plans for renovation of Albany Beach, the next step in a years-long process to extend the Bay Trail, restore habitat and improve recreational access. The BCDC tweaked the project slightly to create some more open space, according to Susan Moffat of Albany Strollers & Rollers, but did not delay approval as some had requested.

