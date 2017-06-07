Albany not ready to take plunge on allowing marijuana
ALBANY The City Council discussed local marijuana regulations June 5, deciding to extend its prohibition of dispensaries and expand it to include recreational marijuana operations and prohibit outdoor cultivation. The council discussion indicated a preference for a wait-and-see approach, with the idea that the city can loosen its regulations in the future.
