Talk in Albany examines dementia, imp...

Talk in Albany examines dementia, importance of brain exercises

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Inside Bay Area

"There aren't any drugs to prevent it," she told the packed room May 10 at the Albany Community Center. "Look at the last 20 years how many outstanding drugs and treatments we have for cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 5 hr Voyeur 17,502
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 6 hr Juan 3,262
East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ... Jun 3 simone 1
Looking for bull riding practice pens (Dec '07) Jun 1 Matthew Swilley 240
this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro... May 29 mr t cab 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Teen victim, mom of one student accused of raci... Apr '17 Justsaying 2
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Albany, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,445 • Total comments across all topics: 281,547,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC