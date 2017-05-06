Students suspended for a oelikinga ra...

Students suspended for a oelikinga racist Instagram posts sue school

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

A California school district suspended a high school student after racist images that included nooses drawn around the necks of a black student and coach appeared on his social media site. Photo via CBS Sacramento SAN FRANCISCO A California school district suspended a high school student after racist images that included nooses drawn around the necks of a black student and coach appeared on his social media site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) 7 hr RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... 7 hr doug 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Toms river nj 21,029
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) Mon inbred Genius 61
2012 november enoch May 14 chris rock 1
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May 13 Solarman 1
News Teen victim, mom of one student accused of raci... Apr 27 Justsaying 2
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Albany, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,072,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC