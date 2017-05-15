New vicar Joy Cousans is licenced by Bishop of St Albans
A packed congregation at St Mary's Eaton Bray witnessed the Rev Joy Cousans being licenced by the Bishop of St Albans, the Rt Rev Alan Smith, as the new vicar of Eaton Bray with Edelsborough. Joy, who trained for the ministry at Ridley Hall, Cambridge, was previously vicar of High Hoyland, Scissett and Clayton West in the diocese of Leeds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leighton Buzzard Online.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|7 hr
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|7 hr
|doug
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,029
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Mon
|inbred Genius
|61
|2012 november enoch
|May 14
|chris rock
|1
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|Teen victim, mom of one student accused of raci...
|Apr 27
|Justsaying
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC