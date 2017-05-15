New vicar Joy Cousans is licenced by Bishop of St Albans

A packed congregation at St Mary's Eaton Bray witnessed the Rev Joy Cousans being licenced by the Bishop of St Albans, the Rt Rev Alan Smith, as the new vicar of Eaton Bray with Edelsborough. Joy, who trained for the ministry at Ridley Hall, Cambridge, was previously vicar of High Hoyland, Scissett and Clayton West in the diocese of Leeds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leighton Buzzard Online.