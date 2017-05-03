Mayor Schaaf backs away from soda tax plan
Facing political and public pressure, Mayor Libby Schaaf on Tuesday backed away from a plan to divert funds from a voter-approved soda tax measure after residents threatened to campaign against her re-election. Last week, Schaaf unveiled her 2017-19 proposed budget and quickly drew criticism from City Council members, including ally Annie Campbell Washington, for proposing to use the soda tax revenues to help close the city's budget deficit.
