Man: border agents threatened to "be ...

Man: border agents threatened to "be dicks," take my phone if I didn't unlock it

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: Ars Technica

ALBANY, Calif.-As he sat in a darkened corner of a neighborhood bar, Aaron Gach, an artist and lecturer at a local art college, told Ars about what happened to him in February 2017 episode at San Francisco International Airport, where he agreed to unlock his iPhone and have it be searched by border agents rather than risk being detained and delayed further. "I thought, in the moment, that if I gave in and turned over my phone that maybe they were being honest and wouldn't take my other belongings," he said, sipping a Death and Taxes beer .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 10 hr Voyeur 17,495
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr LibHater 21,030
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) Tue RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... Tue doug 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) May 15 inbred Genius 61
2012 november enoch May 14 chris rock 1
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May 13 Solarman 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Albany, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,449 • Total comments across all topics: 281,093,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC