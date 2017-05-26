El Cerrito Journal briefs: Memorial D...

El Cerrito Journal briefs: Memorial Day observance Saturday at Sunset View; Free history walking ...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Luke Thilmony, 11, of Boy Scout Troop 24, salutes after placing an American flag at the grave of a veteran at the Sunset View Cemetery in El Cerrito, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014. Sponsored by the El Cerrito Lions Club, some 1,500 flags were placed by members of the Girl Scouts, Cub and Boy Scouts and others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 8 hr Carnac The Magnif... 17,508
Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08) Wed Charlie 31
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Jun 5 Juan 3,262
East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ... Jun 3 simone 1
Looking for bull riding practice pens (Dec '07) Jun 1 Matthew Swilley 240
News Teen victim, mom of one student accused of raci... Apr '17 Justsaying 2
News Treadway: Exhibition spotlights Berkeley mud fl... (May '16) May '16 Sheri 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Albany, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,609,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC