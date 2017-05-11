El Cerrito Journal briefs: Albany Beach discussion; police home...
El Cerrito Police Department is hosting the second annual Barks and Bells, a free burglary prevention expo to share ways to enhance home safety. A meeting to present plans for Albany Beach and the Bay Trail and take public comment will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 16 in the council chamber at Albany City Hall, 1000 San Pablo Ave. Plans for the popular recreation area include expanding sand dunes, adding restroom and picnic facilities, and extending the Bay Trail south to Gilman Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courts unifying computer systems (May '06)
|1 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|antifa
|Mon
|Free speech advoc...
|1
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|Mon
|shoot first
|5
|Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday
|Sun
|get it bob
|1
|wmp
|May 18
|Nancy
|1
|Teen victim, mom of one student accused of raci...
|Apr 27
|Justsaying
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC