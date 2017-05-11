El Cerrito Journal briefs: Albany Beach discussion; police home...

El Cerrito Police Department is hosting the second annual Barks and Bells, a free burglary prevention expo to share ways to enhance home safety. A meeting to present plans for Albany Beach and the Bay Trail and take public comment will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 16 in the council chamber at Albany City Hall, 1000 San Pablo Ave. Plans for the popular recreation area include expanding sand dunes, adding restroom and picnic facilities, and extending the Bay Trail south to Gilman Street.

