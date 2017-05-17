El Cerrito Journal briefs: Affordable housing workshop and discussion

Ken Hayes and Tom Cline will perform roots and Americana music at the Hillside Festival on May 21 in El Cerrito. The Bike About Town series hosted by Albany Recreation & Community Services Department continues with a leisurely, family-friendly ride around town on May 19. Meet at Bikes on Solano, 1554 Solano Ave. in Albany, at 6:30 p.m. Down Home Music, 10341 San Pablo Ave. in El Cerrito, is holding a Community Outdoor Parking Lot Sale of old school music equipment starting at 8 a.m. May 21. The store and outside vendors will have vinyl records and vintage stereo gear such as turntables and amps.

