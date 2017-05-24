Council suggests Albany Beach parking alternative
The this week turned direction on plans for Albany Beach. The City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution asking the East Bay Regional Park District and the Bay Conservation and Development Commission to consider relocating a planned parking lot that is to be part of the beach renovation to city-owned land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|4 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,503
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|19 hr
|Juan
|3,262
|East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ...
|Jun 3
|simone
|1
|Looking for bull riding practice pens (Dec '07)
|Jun 1
|Matthew Swilley
|240
|this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Teen victim, mom of one student accused of raci...
|Apr '17
|Justsaying
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC