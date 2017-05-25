Balkans Need Urgent European Internat...

Balkans Need Urgent European International Conference to Resolve Territorial Disputes

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: NewsBlaze

There is a historical right over the former and present territories of Ethnic Albania, which, since 1912, were under the savage colonial rule of the Balkan Slavic States . No one has the right to deny the national and territorial identity of Albanians in the Balkans, despite persistent political and propaganda attacks of the Balkan colonialist Slavic states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Dominican 17 21,055
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 16 hr Sweet J 17,496
antifa 22 hr black kid joe 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) Thu Chol 3
Bull riding practice pens in wisconsin? (Apr '16) Wed Bullhand13 2
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) Tue Your Service Prov... 3
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd May 22 shoot first 5
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Albany, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,307 • Total comments across all topics: 281,297,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC