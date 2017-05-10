Albany schools see hefty enrollment d...

Albany schools see hefty enrollment decline

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Inside Bay Area

The Albany Unified School District has seen a 10 percent decline in elementary school enrollment over the past two years, sparking fears among parents of larger class sizes. AUSD Superintendent Val Williams said she is committed to keeping class sizes small.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr Ebby Steppach 21,036
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd Sat dopeheads 2
wmp May 18 Nancy 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 17 Voyeur 17,495
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) May 16 RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... May 16 doug 1
News Teen victim, mom of one student accused of raci... Apr 27 Justsaying 2
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Albany, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,173,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC