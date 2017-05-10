Albany schools see hefty enrollment decline
The Albany Unified School District has seen a 10 percent decline in elementary school enrollment over the past two years, sparking fears among parents of larger class sizes. AUSD Superintendent Val Williams said she is committed to keeping class sizes small.
