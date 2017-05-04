Albany: Boys claim they were subjected to public shaming, violence...
Four Albany High School juniors have sued their school district and administration alleging their free speech rights were violated when they were punished for their roles in a racist Instagram posting incident, and they were subjected to public ridicule, shaming and violence. In addition to damages, the boys have also asked a federal judge to grant a preliminary injunction removing any disciplinary action from their academic records and stopping any further disciplinary hearings the lawsuit is resolved, and allowing them to make up any missed work as a result of their suspensions.
