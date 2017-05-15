The influence of incident management teams on the deployment of wildfire suppression resources
International Journal of Wildland Fire - https://doi.org/10.1071/WF16126 Submitted: 14 July 2016 Accepted: 24 February 2017 Published online: 26 April 2017 Despite large commitments of personnel and equipment to wildfire suppression, relatively little is known about the factors that affect how many resources are ordered and assigned to wildfire incidents and the variation in resources across incident management teams . Using detailed data on suppression resource assignments for IMTs managing the highest complexity wildfire incidents , this paper examines daily suppression resource use and estimates the variation in resource use between IMTs.
